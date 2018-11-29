Mustard oil weakens on subdued demand

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) In restricted activity, mustard oil prices softened by Rs 50 per quintal at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market on Thursday in the national capital owing to slackened local demand. However, other edible and non-edible oils moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at last levels. Traders said easing local demand against adequate stocks position, mainly weighed on mustard oil prices. In the edible section, mustard expeller oil (Dadri) oil shed Rs 50 to Rs 8,450 per quintal. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 3000-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,200-2,950, Vanaspati Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 1,160-1,360. Edible oils: Groundnut mill delivery (Gujarat) Rs 8,900, Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,720-1,820, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 8,450, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,330-1,375, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,380-1,480, Sesame mill delivery Rs 11,000, Soybean Refined mill delivery (Indore) Rs 8000, Soybean Degum (Kandla) Rs 7,600, Crude Palm Oil (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,900, Cottonseed mill delivery (Haryana) Rs 8,000, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 7,100, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 7,100 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 3,100-3,200. Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 9,300, Castor Rs 7,500-7,600. PTI KPS DPL SDG ADIADI