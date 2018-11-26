Mustard seed futures decline on profit-booking

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Mustard seed prices drifted lower by Rs 6 to Rs 4,089 per quintal in futures trading Friday after participants offloaded their positions to book profits. Marketmen said trimming of positions by traders to log in gains at current levels, mainly dragged down mustard seed prices in futures trade here. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for delivery December receded by Rs 6 or 0.15 per cent to Rs 4,089 per quintal, in an open interest of 5,610 lots. Mustard seed for delivery in January also eased by Rs 16 or 0.39 per cent to Rs 4,135 per quintal, open interest depicted of 60,700 lots. PTI ADIADI