Mustard seed futures decline on profit-booking

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Mustard seed prices drifted lower by Rs 17 to Rs 4,237 per quintal in futures trading Friday after participants offloaded their positions to book profits. Marketmen said trimming of positions by traders to log in gains at current levels, mainly dragged down mustard seed prices in futures trade here. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for delivery December receded by Rs 17 or 0.40 per cent to Rs 4,237 per quintal, in an open interest of 5,610 lots. Mustard seed for delivery in November month also eased by Rs 9 or 0.21 per cent to Rs 4,182 per quintal, open interest depicted of 60,700 lots. PTI SUN DRRDRR