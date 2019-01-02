Mustard seed futures decline on profit-booking

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Mustard seed prices drifted lower by Rs 8 to Rs 3,941 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday after participants off-loaded their positions to book profits. Marketmen said trimming of positions by traders to log in gains at current levels, mainly dragged down mustard seed prices in futures trade here. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in January receded by Rs 8, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 3,941 per quintal with an open interest of 5,610 lots. Mustard seed for delivery in February also eased by Rs 12, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 3,875 per quintal with an open interest of 60,700 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW