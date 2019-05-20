Mustard seed futures decline on profit-booking

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Mustard seed prices drifted lower by Rs 5 to Rs 3,904 per quintal in futures trading Monday after participants offloaded their positions to book profits. Marketmen said trimming of positions by traders to book profits at current levels, mainly dragged down mustard seed prices in futures trade here. On the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for June delivery contracts receded by Rs 5 or 0.13 per cent to Rs 3,904 per quintal, in an open interest of 98,340 lots. Mustard seed for delivery in July contracts also eased by Rs 4 or 0.1 per cent to Rs 3,943 per quintal, open interest depicted of 22,940 lots. PTI ADI HRS