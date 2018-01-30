Mustard seed futures decline on weak spot cues

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Mustard seed prices came down by Rs 38 to Rs 4,209 per quintal in futures trade today as participants trimmed positions in tune with a weak trend in the physical market.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange platform, mustard seed for delivery in May contracts dropped Rs 38, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 4,209 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 5,200 lots.

Similarly, the most-active April month contracts slipped Rs 31, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 4,171 per quintal, in an open interest of 34,400 lots. Marketmen said a weak trend at the spot markets on higher supplies against slackened demand weighed on mustard seed prices in futures trade. PTI SDG SUN ANS MKJ