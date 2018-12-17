Mustard seed futures fall on low spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Mustard seed prices fell by 0.34 per cent to Rs 4,071 per quintal in futures trade Monday as speculators were indulged in trimming their positions amid subdued cues from the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for December declined by Rs 14, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 4,071 per quintal having an open interest of 8,470 lots. Mustard seed for January, next year, was also trading down by Rs 14, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 3,998 per quintal, in an open interest of 34,350 lots. Marketmen attributed the persistent weakness in the prices to cutting down of positions by participants amid weak trend at the spot markets on ample stocks. PTI ADI SHWSHW