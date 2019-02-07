Mustard seed futures fall on low spot demand

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Mustard seed prices fell 0.75 per cent to Rs 3,970 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as speculators trimmed positions amid subdued cues from the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for May declined by Rs 30, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 3,970 per quintal with an open interest of 43,010 lots. Mustard seed for far-month June was also trading down by Rs 58, or 1.43 per cent, to Rs 4,010 per quintal in an open interest of 6,550 lots. Marketmen attributed the persistent weakness in the price to cutting down of positions by participants amid weak trend at the spot markets on ample stocks. PTI ADI RVKRVK