Mustard seed futures fall on low spot demand

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Mustard seed prices fell 1.08 per cent to Rs 3,938 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as speculators indulged in trimming positions amid subdued cues from the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for April declined by Rs 43, or 1.08 per cent, to Rs 3,938 per quintal with an open interest of 17,050 lots. Mustard seed for May was also trading down by Rs 47, or 1.7 per cent, at Rs 3,981 per quintal with an open interest of 1,550 lots. Marketmen attributed the persistent weakness in the prices to cutting down of positions by participants amid weak trend at the spot markets on ample stocks. PTI ADI RVKRVK