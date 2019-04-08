Mustard seed futures fall on low spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Mustard seed prices fell 0.45 per cent to Rs 3,803 per quintal in futures trade Monday as speculators trimmed their positions amid subdued cues from physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for May delivery declined by Rs 17, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 3,803 per quintal with an open interest of 53,780 lots. Mustard seed for delivery in June was also trading down by Rs 23, or 0.59 per cent, at Rs 3,850 per quintal with an open interest of 3,850 lots. Marketmen attributed the weakness in mustard seed prices to participants cutting down positions amid weak trend at the spot market due to ample stocks. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK