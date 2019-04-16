Mustard seed futures fall on low spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Mustard seed prices fell 0.74 per cent to Rs 3,763 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as speculators trimmed their positions amid subdued cues from physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for May delivery declined by Rs 28, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 3,763 per quintal with an open interest of 80,140 lots. Mustard seed for delivery in June was also trading down by Rs 28, or 0.73 per cent, at Rs 3,806 per quintal with an open interest of 8,870 lots. Marketmen attributed the weakness in mustard seed prices to participants cutting down positions amid weak trend at the spot market due to ample stocks. PTI RUJ RVKRVK