Mustard seed futures fall on low spot demand

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Mustard seed prices fell 0.56 per cent to Rs 3,889 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as speculators trimmed their positions amid subdued cues from the physical markets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for June contracts declined by Rs 22, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 3,889 per quintal, having an open interest of 11,940 lots. Mustard seed for July contracts was also trading lower by Rs 15, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 3,931 per quintal, in an open interest of 9,870 lots. Marketmen attributed the persistent weakness in the prices to cutting down of positions by participants amid weak trend at the spot markets on ample stocks. PTI ADI HRS