Mustard seed futures fall on profit-booking

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Mustard seed prices turned weak by Rs 25 to Rs 3,977 per quintal in futures trade today on profit booking by investor, guided by weak physical markets.

Marketmen said an increase in arrivals from producing belts amid withdrawal of support by oil mills in spot markets too put weight on mustard seed futures caused the fall in prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed delivery for April contracts declined by Rs 25, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 3,977 per quintal, with an open interest of 48,170 lots.

Also, the delivery of May contracts fell by Rs 23 or 0.57 per cent to Rs 4,028 per quintal, with an open interest of 44,850 lots.PTI SDG ANS ANS