Mustard seed futures fall on weak spot cues

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Mustard seed prices eased by 0.3 per cent to Rs 4,036 per quintal in futures trade Monday amid cutting down of positions by participants, taking muted cues from the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for December fell by Rs 12, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 4,036 per quintal, having an open interest of 6,750 lots. Mustard seed for January next year eased by Rs 11, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 4,083 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 44,040 lots. Market analysts attributed the fall in mustard seed prices to off-loading of bets by operators, triggered by a weak trend on ample stocks. PTI ADIADI