Mustard seed futures fall on weak spot cues

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Mustard seed prices eased 0.18 per cent to Rs 3,878 per quintal in futures trade Friday as participants cut down positions on muted cues from the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for April fell by Rs 7, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 3,878 per quintal with an open interest of 21,010 lots. Mustard seed for May fell by Rs 16, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 3,912 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 2,630 lots. Market analysts attributed the fall in mustard seed prices to offloading of bets by operators, triggered by a weak trend on ample stocks. PTI ADI RVKRVK