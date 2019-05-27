Mustard seed futures fall on weak spot cues

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Mustard seed prices fell 0.2 per cent to Rs 3,967 per quintal in futures trade Monday as speculators were indulged in trimming positions on low demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for July contracts declined by Rs 8, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 3,967 per quintal, having an open interest of 4,4430 lots. Mustard seed for August contracts was also trading down by Rs 21, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 4,006 per quintal in an open interest of 1,310 lots. Marketmen attributed the persistent weakness in the prices to cutting down of positions by participants amid weak trend at the spot market. PTI ADI SHWSHW