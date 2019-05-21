Mustard seed futures fall on weak spot cues

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Mustard seed prices fell by Rs 4 to Rs 3,940 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after participants off-loaded their positions to book profits. Marketmen said trimming of positions by traders to log in gains at current levels, mainly dragged down mustard seed prices in futures trade, On the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for July contracts eased by Rs 4, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 3,940 per quintal, in an open interest of 5,610 lots. Mustard seed for delivery in August contracts also shed by Rs 12, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 3,971 per quintal, with an open interest of 10 lots. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW