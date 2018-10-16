Mustard seed futures rise on positive cues

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Mustard seed prices were higher by Rs 3 to Rs 4,172 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday on accumulation of positions amid higher physical sentiments.Marketmen attributed the up-tick in mustard seed futures prices to pick-up in demand for oil mills amid tight arrivals from producing belts in physical markets.At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed delivery for November contracts advanced by Rs 3, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 4,172 per quintal, having an open interest of 60,790 lots.Also, the delivery in December moved up by a similar margin to trade at Rs 4,229 per quintal in an open interest of 4,250 lots. PTI SUN SUN BALBAL