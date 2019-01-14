Mustard seed futures rise on positive cues

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Mustard seed prices went up by Rs 9 to Rs 3,891 per quintal in futures trade Monday on accumulation of positions amid upbeat sentiments. Marketmen attributed the uptick in mustard seed futures price to pick up in demand for oil mills amid tight arrivals from producing belts in physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed delivery for February contracts advanced by Rs 9, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 3,891 per quintal with an open interest of 19,920 lots. The delivery in April, too, moved up by a similar margin to trade at Rs 3,988 per quintal with an open interest of 4,250 lots. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK