Mustard seed futures rise on positive cues

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Mustard seed prices increased by Rs 7 to Rs 3,807 per quintal in futures trade Monday as traders built up positions amid positive cues from physical markets. Marketmen attributed the uptick in mustard seed futures price to pick up in demand from oil mills amid tight arrivals from producing belts. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in May advanced by Rs 7, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 3,807 per quintal with an open interest of 76,320 lots. The delivery for June also moved up by Rs 7, or 0.01 per cent, to Rs 3,849 per quintal with an open interest of 7,220 lots. PTI SHW RUJ RVKRVK