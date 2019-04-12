Mustard seed futures rise on positive cues

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Mustard seed prices increased by Rs 17 to Rs 3,790 per quintal in futures trade Friday as traders built up positions amid positive cues from physical markets. Marketmen attributed the uptick in mustard seed futures prices to pick up in demand from oil mills amid tight arrivals from producing belts. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for May delivery advanced by Rs 17, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 3,790 per quintal with an open interest of 60,790 lots. Also, the delivery for June moved up by Rs 20, or 0.50 per cent, to trade at Rs 3,833 per quintal with an open interest of 7,010 lots. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK