Mustard seed futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Mustard seed prices went up by Rs 19 to Rs 3,984 per quintal in futures trade Thursday on accumulation of positions by traders on robust demand in the spot market. Marketmen attributed the uptick in mustard seed futures to pick-up in demand from oil mills amid tight arrivals from producing belts in physical markets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed delivery for July contracts advanced by Rs 19, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 3,984 per quintal, with an open interest of 33,800 lots. The delivery for August, too, moved up by Rs 27, or 68 per cent, to trade at Rs 4,025 per quintal, with an open interest of 4,250 lots. PTI ADI RUJ SHWSHW