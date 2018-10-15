Mustard seed futures surge 0.53 pc

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Mustard seed prices rose further by adding Rs 22 to Rs 4,184 per quintal in futures trade Monday, as traders were seen raising their holdings in sync with a firm trend at the physical markets.Market players said operators creating long positions amid a firm trend at the spot markets, largely supported the upside in mustard seed prices in futures trade here.At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in November gained Rs 22, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 4,184 per quintal with an open interest of 63,010 lots.In a similar manner, the delivery for October contracts rose Rs 19, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 4,070 per quintal, having an open interest of 1,470 lots. PTI SUN SUN BALBAL