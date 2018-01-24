Mustard seed futures tumble by Rs 26 per quintal

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Mustard seed prices came down by Rs 26 to Rs 4,070 per quintal in futures trade today owing to trimming of bets by speculators, triggered by weak sentiments at the physical markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in April lost Rs 26, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 4,070 per quintal, depicting an open interest of 40,270 lots.

Mustard seed to be delivered in May also moved down by Rs 21, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 4,118 per quintal, with an open interest of 4,070 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in mustard seed prices at futures market was attributed to cutting down of positions, tracking a weak trend at the the spot markets on reports of good crop. PTI SDG SUN SBT