Mustard seed futures up 0.66% on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Mustard seed prices rose 0.66 per cent to Rs 3,838 per quintal in futures trade Friday after participants widened their holdings, tracking a firm trend at the spot market. Marketmen said strong demand from oil millers mainly pushed up the prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for May gained Rs 25, or 0.66 per cent, to Rs 3,838 per quintal with an open interest of 6,440 lots. Mustard seed for June delivery advanced by Rs 21, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 3,883 per quintal in 45,140 lots. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK