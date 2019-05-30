Mustard seed futures up on positive spot cues

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Mustard seed prices rose by 0.43 per cent to Rs 3,987 per quintal in futures trade Thursday on accumulation of positions amid higher physical sentiments. Marketmen attributed the uptick in mustard seed futures prices to pick up in demand from oil mills amid tight arrivals from producing belts in physical markets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for July rose by Rs 17, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 3,987 per quintal with an open interest of 65,330 lots. Mustard seed for August delivery also rose by Rs 14, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 4,020 per quintal in 2,360 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK