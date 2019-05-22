Mustard seed futures up on positive spot cues

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Mustard seed prices rose by 0.53 per cent to Rs 3,962 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday on accumulation of positions amid higher physical sentiments. Marketmen attributed the uptick in mustard seed futures price to pick up in demand from oil mills amid tight arrivals from producing belts in physical markets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for July rose by Rs 21, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 3,962 per quintal with an open interest of 30,350 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK