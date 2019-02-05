Mustard seed futures up on spot cues

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Mustard seed prices rose by Rs 3 to Rs 3,997 per quintal Tuesday after participants widened their bets, taking positive cues from the spot market on upsurge in demand. Marketmen said the rise in mustard seed prices at futures market was mostly due to pick up in demand in the physical markets amid pause in supplies from growing belts. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for the most-traded delivery in February traded higher by Rs 3, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 3,997 per quintal with a business turnover of 62,050 open lots. Likewise, the delivery for April contracts gained Rs 33, or 0.83 per cent, to Rs 4,021 per quintal and open interest stood at 2,500 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW