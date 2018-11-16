Mustard seed futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Mustard seed prices rose by 0.14 per cent to Rs 4,183 per quintal in futures trade Friday after participants widened their holdings, tracking a firm trend at the spot market. Marketmen said, a firm trend on strong demand from oil millers mainly pushed up the prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for January next year gained Rs 9, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 4,183 per quintal having an open interest of 6,440 lots. Also, the delivery for December advanced by Rs 6, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 4,183 per quintal in 45,140 lots. PTI SUN SHWSHW