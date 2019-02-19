Mustard seed futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Mustard seed prices rose by 0.05 per cent to Rs 3,914 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after participants widened their holdings, tracking a firm trend at the spot market. Marketmen said, rise in demand from oil millers mainly pushed up the prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for April gained Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 3,914 per quintal having an open interest of 21,190 lots. Also, the delivery for May advanced by Rs 16, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 3,948 per quintal in 2,110 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW