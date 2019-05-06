Mustard seed futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Mustard seed prices rose 0.45 per cent to Rs 3,832 per quintal in futures trade Monday after participants widened their holdings, tracking a firm trend at the spot market. Marketmen said strong demand from oil millers mainly pushed up the prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for July gained Rs 17, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 3,832 per quintal with an open interest of 2,650 lots. Mustard seed for June delivery also advanced by Rs 16, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 3,788 per quintal in 6,500 lots. PTI SHW RVKRVK