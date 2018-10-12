Mustard seed goes up in futures trade on firm cues

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Mustard seed prices rose Rs 18 to Rs 4,157 per quintal Friday after traders increased positions at prevailing levels, backed by a firm trend in the physical market. According to marketmen, fresh positions created by participants, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on pick-up in demand from oil mills amid tight supplies from growing belts, supported the recovery in mustard seed prices here. At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, mustard seed for the most-traded delivery in November contracts traded higher by Rs 18, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 4,157 per quintal with a business turnover of 62,050 open lots. Likewise, the delivery for December contracts gained Rs 15, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 4,210 per quintal and open interest stood at 2,500 lots. PTI SUN SUN ANSANS