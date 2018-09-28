Mustard seed prices soften on weak physical cues

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Mustard seed prices slackened by Rs 6 to Rs 4,232 per quintal in futures trade Friday on reducing of holdings by investors in sync with a weak trend in the physical markets. Marketmen attributed fall in mustard seed prices at futures trimming of positions by participants amid fading demand from oil mills amid ample stocks in spot markets on persistent supplies from growing belts. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in November enquired lower by Rs 6 or 0.14 per cent to Rs 4,232 per quintal, with the open interest of 12,850 lots. Also, rates for October traded lower by Rs 5 or 0.12 per cent to Rs 4,175 per quintal, having a business turnover of 64,450 open interest lots. PTI SDG SUN SDG ADIADI