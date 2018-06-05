Mustard seed remains up on strong demand

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Rising for the second straight day, mustard seed prices rose by another Rs 35 to Rs 4,028 per quintal as traders engaged in expanding holdings, tracking a firm trend at the physical markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for the most-traded delivery in July strengthened by Rs 35 or 0.88 per cent to Rs 4,028 per quintal, with an open interest of 95,560 lots.

Mustard seed for delivery in June rose by Rs 32 or 0.81 per cent to Rs 3,984 per quintal, having an open interest of 70,870 lots.

Marketmen widening of positions by participants amid a firm trend at the physical markets on rising demand from oil mills against tight supplies, continued to influence mustard seed prices at futures trade here. PTI SDG SUN ADI