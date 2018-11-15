Mustardseed futures up on positive spot cues

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Mustard seed prices were higher by 0.24 per cent, to Rs 4,183 per quintal in futures trade on Thursday on accumulation of positions amid higher physical sentiments. Marketmen attributed the uptick in mustard seed futures prices to pick-up in demand for oil mills amid tight arrivals from producing belts in physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange,mustard seed delivery for December advanced by Rs 10, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 4,183 per quintal, having an open interest of 46,790 lots. Also, the delivery in January also moved by Rs 2,or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 4,220 per quintal in 5,060 lots. PTI SUN ADIADI