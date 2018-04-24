Muted demand drags down coriander futures by 1.90%

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Coriander prices fell further by 1.90 per cent to Rs 4,936 per quintal in futures market today as speculators trimmed their exposure, triggered by subdued demand at the spot market against sufficient stocks position.

Besides, increased supplies from major producing regions also weighed on coriander futures.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in May declined by Rs 96, or 1.90 per cent, to Rs 4,936 per quintal with an open interest of 26,270 lots.

Similarly, the spice for delivery in June contracts was trading lower by Rs 92, or 1.80 per cent, to Rs 5,000 per quintal in 4,120 lots.

Market analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to sluggish demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions. DP KPS ANS ANS