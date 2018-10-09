Muted demand drags down jeera futures by 0.74 pc

New Delhi, Oct (PTI) Jeera prices declined by 0.74 percent to Rs 19,425 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday as traders cut down positions amid easing demand at the spotmarkets.Improved arrivals from major producing belts also fuelledthe downtrend.In futures trading at the National Commodity andDerivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in October fell by Rs 145, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 19,425 per quintal with an open interest of 3,837 lots. Jeera to be delivered in November month also fell by a similar margin to trade at Rs 19,480 per quintal in 5,610 lots.Analysts said trimming of positions by participants amidsubdued demand at the spot market, mainly led to the fall injeera prices in futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI