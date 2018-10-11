Muted demand drags down mentha oil futures 0.08 pc

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Mentha oil prices drifted lower by 0.08 per cent to Rs 1,733.10 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators trimmed positions, driven by sluggish demand from industries at the spot market. Besides, ample stocks position on higher supplies fromproducing regions, too, weighed on mentha oil prices. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for deliverythis month traded lower by Rs 1.40, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs1,733.10 per kg, in a business turnover of 74 lots. Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants dueto subdued demand from consuming industries at the spot market against ample stocks position on higher supplies fromChandausi in Uttar Pradesh mainly led to the decline in menthaoil prices in futures trade. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI