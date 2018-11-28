Muted demand drags down mentha oil futures by 1.05 pc

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Mentha oil prices fell 1.05 per cent to Rs 1,680.20 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators trimmed positions, triggered by muted demand from consuming industries at the spot market. Marketmen said adequate stocks on higher supplies from major producing region of Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh also put pressure on prices. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, mentha oil for delivery in December declined by Rs 18, or 1.05 per cent, to Rs 1,680.20 per kg, in a business turnover of 429 lots. On similar lines, the oil for delivery this month traded lower by Rs 16.40, or 0.97 per cent, to Rs 1,662.50 per kg in 62 lots. PTI DPL KPS ANUANU