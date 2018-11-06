Muted demand drags down refined soya oil futures by 0.25%

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices drifted lower by 0.25 per cent to Rs 752.80 per 10 kg in futures trading Tuesday as traders reduced exposure amid fall in demand at the physical market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya for delivery in December fell by Rs 1.90, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 752.80 per 10 kg with an open interest of 43,030 lots. The oil for delivery in January next year fell by a similar margin to trade at Rs 755 per 10 kg in 5,930 lots. Market analysts said offloading of positions by participants on the back of easing demand in the physical market against sufficient stocks position pushed down refined soya oil prices. PTI SUN SHWSHW