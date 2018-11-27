Muted demand, weak global cues drag down nickel futures

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Nickel prices slipped by 0.95 per cent in futures trade Tuesday as participants trimmed bets amid muted demand at the domestic physical markets and weak global cues. Nickel for delivery in current month was trading lower by Rs 7.30, or 0.95 per cent down at Rs 758.50 per kg in futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business turnover of 764 lots. Traders said apart from low demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot market, a weak trend in base metals at the London Metal Exchange amid worries over the outlook for global economic growth in view of China-US trade tensions, led to the fall in nickel futures here. PTI ADIADI