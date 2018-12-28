Muted demand, weak global cues drag down nickel futures

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Nickel prices Friday slipped by 0.13 per cent in futures trade, as participants trimmed bets amid muted demand at the domestic physical markets and weak global cues. Nickel for delivery in January was trading lower by Re 1, or 0.13 per cent, at Rs 751.50 per kg in futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business turnover of 5,426 lots. Analysts said profit booking by participants at prevailing levels amid fall in demand from alloy makers at the spot market mainly influenced nickel prices at the futures trade. PTI ADI HRS