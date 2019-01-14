scorecardresearch
Muted demand, weak global cues drag down nickel futures

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Nickel prices slipped by 0.36 per cent in futures trade Monday as participants trimmed bets amid muted demand at the domestic physical markets and weak global cues. Nickel for delivery in current month was trading lower by Rs 2.90, or 0.36 per cent, at Rs 809.10 per kg in futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business turnover of 639 lots. Market analysts said profit-booking coupled with a weak trend in select base metals overseas mainly weighed on nickel futures. PTI ADI RVKRVK

