Muthoot Finance net profit up 9% at Rs 483 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Muthoot Finance Thursday posted a 9 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 483.83 crore in the second quarter ended September 2018. Its net profit stood at Rs 445.71 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,650.11 crore during the reported quarter as against Rs 1,661.86 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing. Stock of the company closed 7.10 per cent down at Rs 415.90 on the BSE.