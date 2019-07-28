Mutilated leopard carcass recovered from Sharda river in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) The mutilated carcass of a leopard was recovered from the Sharda barrage on Sunday, officials said. Dudhwa Buffer Zone Deputy Director Anil Kumar Patel rushed to the spot with his team after the carcass was found in the river. He said it was badly decomposed, though all vital organs were found intact. "Autopsy will be carried out by a panel of veterinary doctors to ascertain the cause of death and further action will be taken after the report," he said. PTI CORR SAB AAR