Muzaffarnagar cane farmer dies in bee attack

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 17 (PTI) A 58-year-old sugarcane farmer has died after a swarm of bees attacked him as a beehive was disturbed when he was working in his fields here, police said Wednesday.The incident happened Tuesday evening when Jyoti Singh and some other farmers were working in the sugarcane fields at Baruki village under Bhopa police station limits in the district.While harvesting the crop, the farmers damaged a beehive which agitated the honey bees who then unleashed themselves, police said.While other farmers managed to escape, Singh was caught in the attack. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, they said.His body has been sent for postmortem. PTI COR TIRTIR