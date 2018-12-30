Muzaffarnagar coldest place in UP at 1.2 degrees Celsius

Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) Parts of Uttar Pradesh shivered amid intense cold on Sunday, with Muzaffarnagar recording a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius -- the lowest in the state.Shahjahanpur was the second coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 1.8 degree Celsius and Lucknow recorded a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, both five notches below the normal, the meteorological department said.The weather office said dense fog is very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh and cold wave condition is very likely to prevail at isolated places in the state.The weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at few places over the state, it said. PTI NAV DIVDIV