Muzaffarnagar: Missing woman's body found in pond

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 7 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old woman, who went missing last week, has been found in a pond in Budha Khera village here, police said on Friday.The woman, Omsudha, went missing on November 27, following which her family had lodged a complaint, they said.It is suspected that the woman was murdered, S K Tyagi, station house officer of Charthawal police station said.The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, he said.