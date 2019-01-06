Muzaffarnagar: Notorious gangster awarded 10 years in jail

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 5 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced a notorious gangster to ten years imprisonment under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.Judge A K Pathak also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Omnath.According to prosecutor Sandeep Singh, Omnath had gunned down three members of a family and was also booked in a case of attempt to murder in Muzaffarnagar's Nirmani village in April 2006.Omnath's son, a juvenile, was also involved in the cases, he said. PTI CORR DIVDIV