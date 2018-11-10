Muzaffarnagar riots accused found dead

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 10 (PTI) An accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots was found dead in his home in Kutba village here, police said Saturday.The body of Ram Das alias Kala (30), bearing a bullet injury, was sent for a post-mortem examination, they said, adding that the matter was being probed.Police are yet to ascertain whether Das committed suicide or was murdered.Meanwhile, security was beefed up in and around the communally sensitive village where eight people had reportedly died and several left injured during the 2013 riots.Extra police personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced. PTI CORR RHL